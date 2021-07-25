United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UUGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.2107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.44%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

