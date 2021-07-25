UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $417.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,058. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,301 shares of company stock worth $35,527,153. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.