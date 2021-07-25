Unitrade Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $341,309.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.73 or 0.00820039 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

TRADE is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

