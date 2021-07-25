UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $1.08 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00047619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.04 or 0.00819916 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

