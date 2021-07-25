UnMarshal Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.17 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $650,056.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00124922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00142245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,198.93 or 0.99727820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00873608 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

