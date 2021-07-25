UNUS SED LEO 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.18 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00007842 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $2.18 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00358176 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

