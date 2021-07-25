Uptrennd Achieves Market Cap of $75,204.37 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $75,204.37 and $87.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

