Urus Hits Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00048960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.11 or 0.00825430 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Urus

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

