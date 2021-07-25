USD Coin Achieves Market Cap of $27.04 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $27.04 billion and $1.53 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,165.78 or 0.06236847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00137692 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 27,055,677,535 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

