USDJ Price Reaches $1.00 (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $14.28 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00121135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00140335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,128.70 or 1.00210936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00873249 BTC.

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

