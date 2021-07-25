USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Tops $14.84 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00121135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00140335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,128.70 or 1.00210936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00873249 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

