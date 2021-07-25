USDK (USDK) Price Up 0.2% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.73 million and approximately $96.25 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00120482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00138531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,653.01 or 0.99791038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00865054 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.