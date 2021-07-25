Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $275.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $276.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.81.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

