Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $159.70 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $160.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

