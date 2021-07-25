Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after purchasing an additional 99,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

ZBRA opened at $548.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $514.56. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $549.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

