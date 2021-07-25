Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $301,779,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $100.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.