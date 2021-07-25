Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $116.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.88. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

