Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,300 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.