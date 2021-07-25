Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,700 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 210,066 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after acquiring an additional 46,389 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

