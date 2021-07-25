Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Okta were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

OKTA stock opened at $257.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

