Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 503,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $85.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

