Validity Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.91 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Validity has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for $2.73 or 0.00007996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $11.91 million and $984,381.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00248744 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,358,532 coins and its circulating supply is 4,356,288 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.