Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

