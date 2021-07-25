Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Valvoline worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Valvoline stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

