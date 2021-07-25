VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. owned about 0.91% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,788. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.80.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

