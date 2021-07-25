VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Deer Park Road Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Deer Park Road Corp decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.1% of Deer Park Road Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $31,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,587,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,838,053. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.31.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

