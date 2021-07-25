Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Raised by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 149.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.73. 430,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $276.39 and a twelve month high of $415.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

