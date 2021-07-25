Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.35. The company had a trading volume of 333,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,429. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $239.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

