Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Increased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 9.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cypress Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 47,291 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 118,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $1,378,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,912. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $52.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

