Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Cypress Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 10.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $61.49. 759,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,890. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

