Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,757. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $161.90 and a twelve month high of $227.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.