Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 145,657 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Income Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned 1.08% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,641,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

BKT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 168,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,990. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

