Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 16,572 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

BND stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.53. 8,887,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,868. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

