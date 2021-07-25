Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 3,575 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.03. 2,016,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,622. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $121.82 and a 52-week high of $261.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

