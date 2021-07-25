Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 47,291 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. 2,587,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,912. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

