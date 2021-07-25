Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $2,458,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,067,000 after purchasing an additional 115,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,093. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

