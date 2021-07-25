Vectors Research Management LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,090,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,714. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

