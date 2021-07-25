Vectors Research Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.72. 1,376,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,328. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.