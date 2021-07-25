Vectors Research Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,315,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.20. The company has a market cap of $399.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

