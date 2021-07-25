Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 363 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.84. The stock had a trading volume of 228,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,650. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

