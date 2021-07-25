Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 4,189 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 434.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.25. The company had a trading volume of 361,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $299.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

