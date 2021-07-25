Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 51,445 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund makes up 2.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,062,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 733,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,361,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 718,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 102,896 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 359,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE HYT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,940. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.