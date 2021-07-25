Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 200.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,618 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 365,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after buying an additional 120,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,650,000 after buying an additional 94,418 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period.

FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.79. 677,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

