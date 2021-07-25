Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,524 shares of company stock valued at $26,716,632 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.00.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $9.83 on Friday, reaching $460.72. 609,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,478. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $463.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

