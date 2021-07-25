Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.86. 737,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,506. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.40.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

