Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,338,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,800,000 after buying an additional 482,081 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,067,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,994,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,665,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,167 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,511,000 after purchasing an additional 715,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,415,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 508,535 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.27. 1,899,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

