Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 5,244.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,560 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 8.19% of Vectrus worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after acquiring an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 52.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 232,670 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 334,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. 35,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a market cap of $519.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

