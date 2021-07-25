Venus Trading Up 23% This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.78 or 0.00052172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $207.32 million and approximately $26.24 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,689.80 or 0.99405566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00031437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000741 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008841 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,480,869 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

