Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.25 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

VNE stock traded up $11.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,666,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.46. Veoneer has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $31.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Veoneer by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Veoneer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

