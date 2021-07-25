Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

VCYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

